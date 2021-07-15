Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 332,498 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,472,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,498 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $69,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

BKD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

