SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Position Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $97.14 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $118.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.41.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.