Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 417,627 shares.The stock last traded at $12.75 and had previously closed at $12.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $800.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $485,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,765.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $123,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,735.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $723,639. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Photronics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Photronics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Photronics by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 198,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 52,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

