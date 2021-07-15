Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,341,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,836 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Customers Bancorp worth $74,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 68,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 58.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

