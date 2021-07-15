Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock Price Down 6%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.74. 26,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 489,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Several research firms have commented on PASG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.18. The company has a market cap of $666.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Passage Bio news, CFO Richard Steven Morris acquired 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,697,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 35.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,468,000 after purchasing an additional 787,946 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $11,811,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 44.6% during the first quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 870,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 268,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $3,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

