Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.45

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.45 and last traded at $40.45, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.34.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,176,000.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

