Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 378,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 2,426,942 shares.The stock last traded at $59.00 and had previously closed at $65.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.08.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. Affirm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

