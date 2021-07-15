Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,600 shares, an increase of 2,330.9% from the June 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ATCX opened at $9.02 on Thursday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.90 million, a P/E ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04. Atlas Technical Consultants had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $123.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $121,934.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 13.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 17.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 52,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.