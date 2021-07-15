TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Update

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TDK stock opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. TDK has a 52 week low of $99.12 and a 52 week high of $175.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.88.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. TDK had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, research analysts expect that TDK will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TTDKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TDK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

