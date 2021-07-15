FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $87.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.49.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 78.07%. On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FreightCar America by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in FreightCar America by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

