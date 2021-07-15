Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Down to $9.27

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $8.71. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 61 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brooge Energy stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 211,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Brooge Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooge Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:BROG)

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

