Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Raised to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.78.

Shares of CCL opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

