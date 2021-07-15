Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s (GCTAF) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GCTAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $31.18 on Thursday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy makes up about 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

