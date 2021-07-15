Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of DAIUF opened at $91.50 on Thursday. Daifuku has a fifty-two week low of $84.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.17.
About Daifuku
