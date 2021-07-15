Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of DAIUF opened at $91.50 on Thursday. Daifuku has a fifty-two week low of $84.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.17.

About Daifuku

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers automated warehousing, various storage and transport, and sorting and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for smartphones and tablet computers.

