SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

SSEZY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.61. SSE has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

