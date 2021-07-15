Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kornit Digital by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $117.98 on Thursday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 351.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRNT. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

