Walleye Capital LLC Takes $943,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 24,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $21,090,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 63,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 127,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,220,775.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,119.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.