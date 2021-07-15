Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Eagle Bulk Shipping as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $246,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $40.91 on Thursday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,958,967 shares of company stock valued at $87,962,444 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
EGLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
Recommended Story: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.