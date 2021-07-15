Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Eagle Bulk Shipping as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth about $246,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $40.91 on Thursday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,958,967 shares of company stock valued at $87,962,444 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

