Neblio Price Reaches $0.81 on Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002543 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $14.33 million and $654,030.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00041186 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018558 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007457 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003112 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,044,695 coins and its circulating supply is 17,657,165 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

