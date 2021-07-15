Grin Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Grin has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000898 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $22.47 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,912.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,917.16 or 0.06007480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.17 or 0.01410634 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.69 or 0.00393844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00136629 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.42 or 0.00609236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.01 or 0.00404243 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.68 or 0.00315470 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 78,421,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

