Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will report sales of $183.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.20 million and the lowest is $180.87 million. Inovalon posted sales of $162.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year sales of $760.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $746.66 million to $770.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $847.74 million, with estimates ranging from $798.92 million to $879.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inovalon.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

INOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $32.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter worth $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 615.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Inovalon by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Inovalon by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Inovalon by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.