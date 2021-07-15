Brokerages Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $1.09. T-Mobile US posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $4.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $6.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.52.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $148.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.88. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $149.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $185.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after acquiring an additional 463,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,257,145,000 after buying an additional 173,374 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

