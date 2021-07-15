Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CFO Sells 45,949 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 45,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $5,745,922.45.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $177.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -203.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.66. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

