Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $10,842,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $9,211,000.00.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $113.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 193.31 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PTON. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital cut Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

