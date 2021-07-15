Anthony J. Wood Sells 45,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $15,604,200.00.

Anthony J. Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roku alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $15,142,500.00.

Shares of ROKU opened at $413.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 554.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.21 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.10.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Roku by 416.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth $544,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 10.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.58.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.