WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.28.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $921.49 million, a P/E ratio of -56.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 20.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 27,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

