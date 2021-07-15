Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HBMD. Stephens upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Howard Bancorp stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Howard Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $373.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million. Analysts predict that Howard Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,514,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after buying an additional 104,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,089 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 525,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 49,744 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

