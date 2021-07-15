Piper Sandler Raises SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $342.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $342.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SEDG. Truist Securities decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.05.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $245.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $162.60 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 101.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total value of $825,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,294,803. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

