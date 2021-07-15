Brown Advisory Inc. Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,868 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after buying an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $874,567,000 after buying an additional 3,929,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after buying an additional 925,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $346,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $396,130,000 after buying an additional 127,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.