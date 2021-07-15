Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 109.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,669,000 after acquiring an additional 250,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Centene by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,421,000 after acquiring an additional 719,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.15. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

