Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209,652 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.21 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TBK shares. Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

