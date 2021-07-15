Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of IBKR opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.24.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,531,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,103,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,339,077.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,550,400. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.