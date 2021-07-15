Brown Advisory Inc. Has $693,000 Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 427.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

AVLR opened at $151.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -201.89 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.22 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.63.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $264,146.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Amit Mathradas sold 8,742 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $597,340.86. Insiders sold a total of 116,540 shares of company stock worth $15,353,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.21.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

