Profund Advisors LLC Sells 717 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Shares of PRI opened at $146.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

