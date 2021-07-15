Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 89,998 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 1,251.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,998 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.25% of Nelnet worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NNI. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,725,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,521,000 after purchasing an additional 97,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,807,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 637,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,436,000 after purchasing an additional 168,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,232,000. Institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,463,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $3,012,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 92.07 and a quick ratio of 92.07. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.86 and a 1-year high of $79.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.34.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

