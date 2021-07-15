$1.93 EPS Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to post $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. EPAM Systems reported earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $7.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.24 to $10.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,781 shares of company stock worth $80,277,062. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after acquiring an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after acquiring an additional 464,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 935.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,278,000 after buying an additional 342,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $541.93 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $255.34 and a 12-month high of $544.12. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 90.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $493.33.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

