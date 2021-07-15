Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 89.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,237 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $75,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NYSE TDS opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

