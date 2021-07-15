Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.

GLBZ opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $13.01.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

