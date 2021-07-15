Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Glaukos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 566.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

