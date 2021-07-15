Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

NYSE:CUK opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,704,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $7,794,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 231.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 240,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 167,542 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 824.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 182,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 88,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.