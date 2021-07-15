Herc (NYSE:HRI) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Barclays

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price raised by Barclays from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Herc presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.80.

HRI stock opened at $113.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.08. Herc has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $118.59.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Herc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $4,751,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Herc by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 66.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

