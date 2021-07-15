Benz Tops One Day Volume of $635.00 (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Benz has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Benz has a market cap of $454.37 and approximately $635.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Benz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

