Financial Review: Fang (NYSE:SFUN) vs. Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and Fang (NYSE:SFUN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.5% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Fang shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Skillz has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fang has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and Fang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz N/A -52.30% -14.25% Fang -3.09% -1.13% -0.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skillz and Fang’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $230.12 million 27.22 -$145.51 million ($0.41) -38.54 Fang $216.15 million 0.46 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

Fang has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillz.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Skillz and Fang, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 3 5 0 2.63 Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skillz currently has a consensus target price of $25.36, indicating a potential upside of 60.49%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than Fang.

Summary

Skillz beats Fang on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Fang

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016 Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

