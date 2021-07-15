Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NVMI stock opened at $96.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.43. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $104.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.