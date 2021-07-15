Brokerages Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Announce $3.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to post earnings of $3.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. Lennar reported earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $13.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $13.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.48 to $15.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

Lennar stock opened at $96.33 on Thursday. Lennar has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $1,296,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,297,000 after purchasing an additional 88,065 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

