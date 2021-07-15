Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 28.42%.

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $52,252.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,023.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,139.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,831 shares of company stock worth $699,694. 31.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

