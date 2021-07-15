Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.200-$10.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $168.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $176.74.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 22.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

GPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.60.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.