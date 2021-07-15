Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $92.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ultragenyx’s drug, Crysvita, continued to drive sales. In June 2020, the company received two FDA approvals —Dojolvi (UX007) for fatty acid oxidation disorders and the other for label expansion of Crysvitain tumor-induced osteomalacia. These drug approvals will continue to drive growth in the upcoming quarters. It continues to advance three gene-therapy clinical programs — DTX401 for glycogen storage disease type Ia, DTX301 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency and UX701 for Wilson disease. However, being a new commercial company with lower revenues, any setback could escalate the operating expenses and increase the cash need for additional quarters. Any pipeline and regulatory setback will hurt the stock severely. The company has outperformed the industry in the past year.”

RARE has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.44.

RARE opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.47. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $72.83 and a 52 week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,614 shares of company stock worth $3,595,596. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

