EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.50.

NYSE EGP opened at $171.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.99.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,791,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.