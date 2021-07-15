Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prothena in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.50). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million.

PRTA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. initiated coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $53.62 on Thursday. Prothena has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $67.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,142 shares of company stock worth $7,217,792 over the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.0% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 68,333.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

